Heino Kuhn: South Africa batsman joins Kent on Kolpak deal

All four of Heino Kuhn's Test appearances for South Africa came during their tour of England in the summer of 2017

Kent have signed South Africa batsman Heino Kuhn on a Kolpak deal, subject to the 33-year-old obtaining a visa.

The right-hander has played four Tests and seven T20Is for the Proteas.

"We're delighted to welcome a player of Heino's quality and experience to the club," said Kent director of cricket Paul Downton.

"We believe Heino can complement our talented batsmen across the three formats and serve as a mentor to those coming through the ranks."

Kuhn, who has scored 9,698 first-class runs at an average of 43.48, will be available in all three formats of the game for Kent.

He becomes the latest South African player to quit international cricket to play in the county game as a Kolpak player.

Hampshire's Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw were among seven South Africa internationals to make the switch before last season.

Kolpak contracts allow sportsmen from countries with associate trade agreements with the European Union to be afforded the same right to free movement as EU citizens.

They are not classed as overseas players under the terms of their contracts, but they become ineligible to represent their country at international level.