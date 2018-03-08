Mohammad Shami: Contract on hold after adultery and domestic violence claims

Mohammad Shami has taken 110 wickets in 30 Test matches

Fast bowler Mohammad Shami's contract with India's Cricket Board has been put on hold while an investigation is carried out into "unsavoury" claims.

Shami's wife has accused the cricketer of adultery and domestic violence, claims the player has denied.

He has been dropped from a list of contracted players unveiled by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

"It's definitely a part of a big conspiracy against me," said Shami, 27, who has won 30 Test caps.

A BCCI supervisory committee said the allegations, made by Shami's wife, Hasin Jahan, had put them in a difficult position.

She has made public a series of messages that Shami allegedly sent to women during their four-year marriage and accused the cricketer, whom she married in 2014, of domestic violence.

"We are in a bit of Catch 22," Vinod Rai, chairman of the committee, told cricket website ESPNcricinfo.

"Ordinarily you would distinguish and say that is a personal issue and the contract is a professional issue.

"But someone could easily point out and say this allegation is an unsavoury one and you are still rewarding him."

Shami, who has represented his country 87 times in all formats of the game, added: "What is being said about my personal life is completely false.

"This is just an attempt to defame me."

In December 2016, Shami criticised social media users who trolled his wife because of her choice of clothes.