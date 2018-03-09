Lancashire: Stephen Parry and Dane Vilas sign contract extensions

Left-arm spinner Stephen Parry was the joint leading wicket-taker in the 2015 T20 Blast

Stephen Parry and Dane Vilas have signed contract extensions with Lancashire to keep them with the county until the end of the 2019 season.

Left-arm spinner Parry, 32, took 25 wickets in 13 Championship matches in 2017.

South African Vilas, 31, joined Lancashire on a Kolpak deal in January 2017, signing an initial two-year deal.

"They are both integral parts of the squad in all competitions," head coach Glen Chapple said.

Vilas hit 662 runs in the County Championship in 2017, including a double century against Hampshire at Old Trafford in June.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my first season in county cricket last year. There were lots of positives for us to take from 2017 and we are determined to keep improving as a squad," Vilas said.

"Everyone at the club was so welcoming with myself and my family last year."

Parry, who first joined the Lancashire academy in 2004, had only played nine first-class matches in his career before last season but featured prominently to help Lancashire finish second in Division One.

"I've always loved playing for the Red Rose and I am delighted to have signed this new contract," he said. "We made some really good progress last year and it's important we build on that in 2018."