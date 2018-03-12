South Africa v Australia: Kagiso Rabada charged for second time in Test match

The second incident occurred when Rabada dismissed Warner on day three of the Test

South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada has been given a second misconduct charge during the second Test against Australia in Port Elizabeth.

The 22-year-old already faces missing the rest of the four-Test series following an incident on day one with Australia captain Steve Smith.

Rabada is waiting for the result of a hearing held on Sunday on that charge.

He has now also been reported for a send-off to batsman David Warner on day three, the lowest level-one offence.

Rabada has taken 11 wickets in the match as South Africa bid to level the series at 1-1.

His first charge in the Test, for brushing shoulders with Smith after dismissing the Australian, was a level-two offence and if found guilty could receive either three or four demerit points and a fine of 50-100% of his match fee.

A level-one offence carries a punishment of one or two demerit points and a fine of up to half of his match fee.

Rabada, who was suspended for one Test against England last summer following an altercation with Ben Stokes, has five demerit points and will receive a two-Test ban if he reaches eight.