Alex Davies: Lancashire wicketkeeper signs new deal until 2020

Alex Davies hit 47 off 26 balls when Lancashire won the 2015 T20 Blast

Lancashire wicketkeeper/batsman Alex Davies has signed a new deal to keep him with the Red Rose county until at least the end of the 2020 season.

Davies, 23, came through the club's academy helped win the 2015 T20 Blast trophy with a man-of-the-match display in the final.

Last summer Davies became the first Lancashire wicketkeeper to hit 1,000 first class runs in a season.

"I'm delighted to extend my contract at Lancashire," he said.

"It's the club I grew up watching and dreaming of playing for, so I cherish every chance I get to wear the red rose.

"I was pleased with my form particularly in first-class cricket last year with the three hundreds in the County Championship.

"There is definitely still room for improvement and I'm determined to back last year up with an even bigger one this year."

Davies returned to cricket last summer after a knee injury required surgery in 2016 and hit centuries against Essex, Hampshire and Somerset.

"Alex had a really impressive campaign last year following a serious knee injury in 2016 and for him to hit over 1,000 first class runs was an excellent return for him," head coach Glen Chapple said.