World Cup Qualifier: Scotland tie with Zimbabwe

World Cup Qualifier Group B, Bulawayo Zimbabwe 210 (46.4 overs): Ervine 57, Taylor 44; Sharif 5-33, Leask 4-37 Scotland 210 (49.1 overs): Berrington 47, Coetzer 39, Leask 28 not out; Cremer 3-21, Chisoro 3-42 Match tied Scorecard

Scotland tied with Zimbabwe in their final group game at the World Cup Qualifier in Bulawayo.

The Scots needed two runs from the last over to win but tailender Brad Wheal was caught behind without scoring, leaving both sides 210 all out.

Michael Leask was left standing on 28 not out, while Saafyan Sharif took five wickets against the host nation.

Scotland and Zimbabwe, both unbeaten, had already sealed progress to the Super Sixes stages of the tournament.

