New Zealand XI v England: Tom Blundell & Kyle Jamieson hit centuries in warm-up

James Anderson is England's leading Test wicket-taker

Tour match, Hamilton, day one of two: New Zealand XI 376: Blundell 131 (retired), Jamieson 101 (retired); Anderson 4-56 England: Yet to bat Scorecard

England's bowlers started strongly before Tom Blundell and Kyle Jamieson hit centuries on day one of their day-night match against a New Zealand XI.

The hosts were reduced to 30-5 in Hamilton before Blundell made 131, while Jamieson hit 16 fours and two sixes in his 101 from 111 balls.

Both centurions retired but England opted to stay in the field all day, with the Kiwis finishing on 376.

James Anderson impressed with 4-56, while pace bowler Mark Wood took 2-80.

This game, the first of two two-day encounters at the same venue, is being played in the day-night format with a pink ball to help them prepare for next week's day-night Test in Auckland.

England were without all-rounder Ben Stokes and seamers Chris Woakes and Craig Overton, who were rested because of minor injuries.

Wood, who has not played Test cricket since July 2017 after struggling with an ankle injury, took the new ball with Anderson.

"I've not bowled more than 10 overs since September so this was a good run out for me," the Durham right-armer told BBC Sport.

"I do feel match fit. It was a chance to put my body under stress and see how I react the next couple of days."

Test batsmen Tom Latham and Jeet Raval were dismissed cheaply, before Anderson trapped Martin Guptill lbw for two and Wood had Colin de Grandhomme caught by Ben Foakes for 14.

But wicketkeeper Blundell - replaced in the Test squad by BJ Watling on Tuesday - then took charge, putting on 73 with Doug Bracewell before his 163-run partnership with Jamieson, and took just 49 balls to move from 50 to 100.

Jamieson, who has a top score of 40 not out in 20 first-class innings - though this match does not have first-class status - targeted Wood before he also retired after reaching three figures.

England had struggled with Blundell and Jamieson at the crease, going 45 overs without taking a wicket, with spinner Moeen Ali finishing with 1-99 from his 23 overs.

Stuart Broad finished with 2-46 after dismissing Raval twice - the Kiwi openers went in a second time after eight wickets had fallen and the two centurions retired - while part-time leg-spinner Dawid Malan claimed one wicket, though he will be more concerned at finding form in the middle on Thursday, when England will bat all day.

Analysis

Simon Mann, BBC Test Match Special commentator

England's pace bowlers took wickets at either end of the day with the new ball but in between the home side made them toil.

They dismissed four of New Zealand's likely first Test starters cheaply but, without Stokes or Woakes, who have minor injuries, there was no fourth seamer to maintain the pressure.

At one point, Wood bowled with four men on the boundary and some Anderson verbals with Blundell forced the umpire to step in.