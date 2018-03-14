Women's Super League: Surrey Stars re-sign Marizanne Kapp and Lizelle Lee

Marizanne Kapp hit 178 runs and took six wickets in six Super League games for the Stars last season

Surrey Stars have re-signed South African pair Marizanne Kapp and Lizelle Lee for the 2018 Women's Super League.

All-rounder Kapp, 28, will join the Stars for a third successive season after starring in last year's campaign.

Lee, a 25-year-old batter, is retained after scoring 123 runs in five innings last season with a strike-rate of 136.

But the Stars have not retained Australian seamer Rene Farrell, who took 12 wickets in 2017, including 5-26 against Lancashire.

"Marizanne and Lizelle are both world-class players and have contributed extremely well in the past," said Surrey Women's head coach Richard Bedbrook.

The Stars, who were beaten by eventual winners Western Storm in the semi-final at Finals Day last season, will begin their Super League season at home to Southern Vipers on 22 July.