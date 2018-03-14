Women's Super League: Surrey Stars re-sign Marizanne Kapp and Lizelle Lee
Surrey Stars have re-signed South African pair Marizanne Kapp and Lizelle Lee for the 2018 Women's Super League.
All-rounder Kapp, 28, will join the Stars for a third successive season after starring in last year's campaign.
Lee, a 25-year-old batter, is retained after scoring 123 runs in five innings last season with a strike-rate of 136.
But the Stars have not retained Australian seamer Rene Farrell, who took 12 wickets in 2017, including 5-26 against Lancashire.
"Marizanne and Lizelle are both world-class players and have contributed extremely well in the past," said Surrey Women's head coach Richard Bedbrook.
The Stars, who were beaten by eventual winners Western Storm in the semi-final at Finals Day last season, will begin their Super League season at home to Southern Vipers on 22 July.