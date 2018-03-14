Women's Super League: Surrey Stars re-sign Marizanne Kapp and Lizelle Lee

Marizanne Kapp
Marizanne Kapp hit 178 runs and took six wickets in six Super League games for the Stars last season

Surrey Stars have re-signed South African pair Marizanne Kapp and Lizelle Lee for the 2018 Women's Super League.

All-rounder Kapp, 28, will join the Stars for a third successive season after starring in last year's campaign.

Lee, a 25-year-old batter, is retained after scoring 123 runs in five innings last season with a strike-rate of 136.

But the Stars have not retained Australian seamer Rene Farrell, who took 12 wickets in 2017, including 5-26 against Lancashire.

"Marizanne and Lizelle are both world-class players and have contributed extremely well in the past," said Surrey Women's head coach Richard Bedbrook.

The Stars, who were beaten by eventual winners Western Storm in the semi-final at Finals Day last season, will begin their Super League season at home to Southern Vipers on 22 July.

