Lee Cooper took over from Guy Lavender as Somerset's chief executive

Somerset chief executive Lee Cooper has stood down after just nine months in the position.

The 38-year-old, who made one List A appearance for the club in 2000, was appointed to the role in June 2017.

Cooper said the need to devote more time to his other business interests meant it was "not fair" for him to continue.

"As you can imagine this has been an extremely difficult decision," he added.