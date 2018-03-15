Chris Rogers: Ex-Australia opener joins Gloucestershire coaching staff

Chris Rogers played for Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Northants, Middlesex and Somerset in county cricket

Ex-Australia Test opener Chris Rogers has joined Gloucestershire as a coach for the first two months of the season.

Rogers, 40, retired from international cricket in 2015 having scored four centuries in 25 Tests for Australia.

The left-hander, who scored 25,470 first-class runs at an average of 49.55, will work with Gloucestershire's first team and development squad across all areas.

"It's a great opportunity to work with a group of talented players," he said.

"There is a strong core of young batsmen at Gloucestershire and hopefully they can learn something from my time with them."

Rogers retired from playing at the end of the 2016 season having captained Somerset to second place in Division One, ending a career which involved 313 first-class matches.

He was recently appointed high-performance batting coach for Australia and has previously worked as an assistant coach for Australia's Under-19 side and as batting coach at Somerset.

Gloucestershire, who announced Chris Dent as their new captain on Tuesday, begin their County Championship Division Two campaign away to Kent on 13 April.