World Cup Qualifier: Scotland defeat UAE by 73 runs in Super Sixes

Richie Berrington is now Scotland's most capped player with 211 appearances

World Cup Qualifier Super Sixes, Bulawayo (Queen's Sports Club): Scotland 322-6 (50 overs): Cross 114, MacLeod 78; Mustafa 4-56 United Arab Emirates 249 (47.4 overs): Usman 80, Raza 50; C Sole 4-68 Scotland win by 73 runs Scorecard

Matt Cross top scored with 114 as Scotland opened the Super Sixes stage at the World Cup Qualifier with a 73-run win over United Arab Emirates.

Opening batsman Cross lasted until the 44th over, with support from captain Kyle Coetzer (43) and Calum MacLeod (78), as the Scots reached 322-6.

Richie Berrington finished on 37 not out on his record 211th appearance.

Chasing Scotland's fourth highest one-day international total, UAE were all out for 249 in the 48th over.

Muhammad Usman (80) and Ahmed Raza (50) offered resistance, but Scotland never looked like surrendering the initiative, with Chris Sole picking up four wickets.

Scotland remain unbeaten in Zimbabwe, with Super Six games against Ireland (18 March) and West Indies (21 March) to come.

The top two teams from the 10-team Qualifier will take part in next summer's World Cup in England and Wales.

Also in the Super Six on Thursday, Afghanistan kept their slim qualification hopes alive with a three-wicket win over West Indies in a low-scoring game.

Nepal earn historic ODI status as PNG and Hong Kong lose it

In the two play-off games for the sides which failed to make the Super Six, Nepal beat Papua New Guinea by six wickets, while the Netherlands overcame Hong Kong by 44 runs.

It means Nepal earn one-day international status for the first time, while Papua New Guinea and Hong Kong lose the ODI status they had held for the last four years.

Scotland (who retain the ODI status they have held since 2006), UAE, the Netherlands and Nepal will now remain full one-day international sides until at least 2022 when the next World Cup Qualifier is played.

Super Six table P W L T/NR NRR Pts Scotland 3 2 0 1 +0.588 5 West Indies 3 2 1 0 +0.666 4 Zimbabwe 2 1 0 1 +0.020 3 Ireland 2 1 1 0 +1.851 2 Afghanistan 3 1 2 0 -0.023 2 UAE 3 0 3 0 -2.493 0

Teams carry through points earned against the other two teams which qualified from their first-round group.

Scotland in the World Cup Qualifier

Group B

Sunday, 4 March - Afghanistan v Scotland (won by seven wickets)

Tuesday, 6 March - Scotland v Hong Kong (won by four wickets)

Thursday, 8 March - Scotland v Nepal (won by four wickets)

Monday, 12 March - Zimbabwe v Scotland (match tied)

Super Sixes

Thursday, 15 March - United Arab Emirates v Scotland (won by 73 runs)

Sunday, 18 March - Ireland v Scotland

Wednesday, 21 March - Scotland v West Indies