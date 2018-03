England in Sri Lanka 2018

October

1 England arrive in Colombo

5 v Colombo (50-over tour match), Colombo (RPS)

6 v Colombo (50-over tour match), Colombo (RPS)

10 1st ODI, Dambulla (d/n)

13 *2nd ODI, Dambulla

17 3rd ODI, Pallekele (d/n)

20 4th ODI, Pallekele

23 *5th ODI, Colombo (RPS) (d/n)

27 Twenty20 international, Colombo (RPS)

30-31 Tour match (opponents TBC), Colombo (NCC)

November

1-2 v Colombo (CCC)

6-10 1st Test, Galle

14-18 2nd Test, Pallekele

23-27 3rd Test, Colombo (SSC)

*The second and fifth ODIs have rain reserve days

