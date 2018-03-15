Adam Milne: Kent re-sign New Zealand pace bowler for T20 Blast

Milne averaged a wicket every 10 balls and had an economy rate of 7.23 runs per over for Kent in the T20 Blast last season

Kent have re-signed New Zealand pace bowler Adam Milne for the T20 Blast.

Milne took 15 wickets at an average of 12.46 in the competition for the Spitfires last season, with club-record figures of 5-11 against Somerset.

The 25-year-old has taken 62 wickets in 59 white-ball matches for New Zealand and will join up with Kent in July.

"Bowlers of Adam's pace and skill are rare and we believe he can be a match-winner for us in this format," said director of cricket Paul Downton.

He follows Matt Henry in signing for Kent, with his New Zealand team-mate joining for the first seven matches of the County Championship and the One-Day Cup.

Kent begin their T20 Blast campaign at The Oval against Surrey on 6 July.