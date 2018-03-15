Adam Milne: Kent re-sign New Zealand pace bowler for T20 Blast
Kent have re-signed New Zealand pace bowler Adam Milne for the T20 Blast.
Milne took 15 wickets at an average of 12.46 in the competition for the Spitfires last season, with club-record figures of 5-11 against Somerset.
The 25-year-old has taken 62 wickets in 59 white-ball matches for New Zealand and will join up with Kent in July.
"Bowlers of Adam's pace and skill are rare and we believe he can be a match-winner for us in this format," said director of cricket Paul Downton.
He follows Matt Henry in signing for Kent, with his New Zealand team-mate joining for the first seven matches of the County Championship and the One-Day Cup.
Kent begin their T20 Blast campaign at The Oval against Surrey on 6 July.