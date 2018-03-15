Lancashire: Saqib Mahmood and Tom Bailey sign new contracts

Tom Bailey made his debut for Lancashire in 2012

Lancashire fast bowlers Saqib Mahmood and Tom Bailey have signed new contracts with the county until 2020 and 2019 respectively.

Mahmood, 21, made his debut for the Red Rose in 2015 after coming through their academy system.

He was the last man to dismiss Kumar Sangakkara in first-class cricket, in their game against Surrey last season.

Bailey, 26, also graduated from their academy and took 26 wickets as they came second in Division One in 2017.

Mahmood said: "I'm really pleased to have signed a new contract with the club. I love playing for the Red Rose and it's going to be an extremely exciting few years ahead for Lancashire with the talented squad we've got.

"I'm determined to establish myself in the first team in all competitions this year and help Lancashire win some silverware."

Bailey took his maiden five-wicket haul against Middlesex in his first appearance at Lord's last season and also hit his second first-class fifty at home against Middlesex at Southport.

"I couldn't be happier to have signed a new contract with Lancashire," Bailey said.

"I've grown up through the system and playing for the Red Rose means everything to me. It's a very exciting time and we're all determined to win more trophies for this club."