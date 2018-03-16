New Zealand XI v England: Bowlers impress in final warm-up match

Seam bowler Craig Overton, who made his Test debut against Australia, took 1-37

Tour match, Hamilton, day one of two: New Zealand XI 287 (90 overs): Guptill 73; Moeen 3-67, Root 3-23 England: Yet to bat Scorecard

England's bowlers took 13 wickets on the opening day of their second tour match against a New Zealand XI.

The tourists opted to stay in the field all day for bowling practice before the first Test begins on 22 March.

All-rounder Ben Stokes was named in the 12-man squad but did not bowl or field in Hamilton, although he is expected to bat on Saturday.

Moeen Ali and Joe Root took three wickets apiece with their off-spin as the hosts ended on 287.

Facing a different New Zealand XI side to the one that posted 376 on Wednesday, England were able to keep the run rate down and took wickets regularly.

Martin Guptill, batting at three, top-scored for the hosts with 73 before he edged James Anderson through to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Captain Root opted to have Chris Woakes open the bowling alongside Anderson in place of Stuart Broad, who was brought on after six overs.

James Vince dropped Guptill at gully off Broad's bowling, while Dawid Malan also put down a chance of Greg Hay at third slip.

Broad eventually bowled Hay for 23 and he finished the day with 2-36.

"Stuart is a very proud guy and he's taken the new ball for a while now, but he's taken the decision on the chin," Anderson told BBC Sport.

"In both games he came on with the ball six overs old so it's still hard and still moving around a bit. He's done a lot of work on his action and I think he looks refreshed."

Anderson took 2-41 from his 15 overs while Chris Woakes and Craig Overton, who both missed the first tour match, took a wicket each.