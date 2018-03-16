Shiv Thakor: All-rounder banned for six months after sexual exposure conviction

Shiv Thakor's last appearance for Derbyshire was in June last year

Former Derbyshire all-rounder Shiv Thakor has been banned for six months by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

It follows his conviction in November of two sexual exposure charges.

Thakor, 24, pleaded guilty to bringing the game into disrepute at an ECB Cricket Discipline Commission hearing.

He will be unable to play cricket from April to June, but the remaining three months of the ban will be suspended pending completion of his court-imposed community order.

The ban applies to any cricket played "under the auspices of the ECB".

Thakor was sacked by Derbyshire after he was found guilty of exposing himself to two women.

He was given a three-year community order and put on the sex offenders' register for five years, although he is to appeal against his conviction.

An ECB statement said: "The CDC panel took into account Mr Thakor's guilty plea to the ECB charge, his undertaking to complete his community order, and the period of suspension imposed by Derbyshire CCC which he had already served.

"In reaching its sentencing decision, the panel also took into account that clear reputational damage had been done to the game due to widespread adverse publicity as well as the nature of Mr Thakor's criminal conviction."