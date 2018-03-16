World Cup Qualifier: Ireland lose key Super Sixes game to Zimbabwe

Ireland's Niall O'Brien and Solomon Mire of Zimbabwe in action in Harare

ICC World Cup Qualifier Super Sixes, Harare Sports Club: Zimbabwe 211-9 (50 overs): Raza 69 not out, Murtagh 3-36 Ireland 104 (34.2 overs): Stirling 41, Cremer 3-18, Chisoro 3-22 Zimbabwe won by 107 runs Scorecard

Ireland's hopes of qualifying for the World Cup suffered a major setback as they lost by 107 runs to Zimbabwe in their first Super Sixes match.

Sikandar Raza top-scored with 69 not out as Zimbabwe made 211-9 off their 50 overs in Harare on Friday.

Ireland were bowled out for 104 in 34.2 overs in reply, Paul Stirling scoring 41 and Tendai Chisoro and Graeme Cremer taking three wickets apiece.

Ireland play Scotland on Sunday and Afghanistan on 23 March.

Victories in those two fixtures may now not be enough to secure Irish qualification.

Afghanistan's surprise victory over West Indies on Thursday meant that five teams remained in contention for the two World Cup qualifying spots.

After a dramatic tie with the hosts on Monday, Scotland maintained their strong challenge for World Cup qualification by beating out-of-contention United Arab Emirates by 73 runs on Thursday.

Gary Wilson was back in the Ireland team after returning home for a number of days for the birth of his first child, replacing Simi Singh, who had deputised for him in Monday's win over the United Arab Emirates.

Brendan Taylor made 25 and Tendai Chisoro 21 in Zimbabwe's innings, Tim Murtagh continuing his good form in the tournament with figures of 3-36.

Andy McBrine took 2-42, with Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin and Barry McCarthy also claiming a wicket each.