New Zealand XI v England: Joe Root makes ton in final warm-up match

Root's century took him 135 balls to reach

Tour match, Hamilton, day two of two: New Zealand XI 287 (90 overs): Guptill 73; Moeen 3-67, Root 3-23 England: 353-9: Root 115 Scorecard

England captain Joe Root made a century on the final day of a second tour match against a New Zealand XI prior to next week's first Test against the Kiwis.

Root, batting at number six, made 115 as his side reached 353-9 in Hamilton, while opener Mark Stoneman made 48.

Number three James Vince continued to struggle as he was dismissed for five.

All-rounder Ben Stokes did not bowl because of a stiff back but made 27 in the build up to the first Test - a day/nighter - which begins on 22 March.

"The last two days have been pleasing for us, just to pick up the intensity a little bit," said all-rounder Moeen Ali, who scored 28. "The guys are ready to go now."

Ali struggled with the bat and ball during the 4-0 defeat in Australia over the winter but he took 3-67 in the second warm-up match.

"It was nice to get a few wickets. I felt like I bowled OK," he said.

"The one-dayers [against New Zealand] were good and I feel like I have got a bit of confidence from that."

Analysis

Simon Mann, BBC Test Match Special commentator

Joe Root, coming in at number six to give Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes batting practice, made a fluent and untroubled innings.

He was the one England batsman to make a significant contribution, although Mark Stoneman at least shook off his two low scores in the first game.

James Vince failed to produce the score he needed. If Ben Stokes can't bowl in Auckland then Vince's position could be under threat.