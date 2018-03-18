World Cup Qualifier: Ireland beat Scots to keep hopes alive

Andrew Balbirnie struck a vital century for Ireland in the victory over Scotland

ICC World Cup Qualifier Super Sixes, Harare Sports Club: Ireland 271-9 (50 overs): Balbirnie 105, N O'Brien 70; Wheal 3-43, Sharif 2-52 Scotland 246 (47.4 overs): Coetzer 61, Berrington 44; Rankin 4-63, McCarthy 2-44 Ireland won by 25 runs Scorecard

Ireland are still in with a chance of making the World Cup after defeating in-form Scotland by 25 runs in the Super Sixes in Harare.

Andrew Balbirnie's 105 and a 70 from Niall O'Brien helped the Irish to an impressive total of 271-9.

A win would have qualified Scotland for next year's tournament but they were bowled out for 246 in 47.4 overs.

Scotland stay second in the Super Sixes standings and a point ahead of Ireland with one game remaining.

