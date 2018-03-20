Ashton Agar: Middlesex sign Australia all-rounder for T20 Blast

Ashton Agar took seven wickets in five matches during Australia's T20I tri-series victory over New Zealand and England in February

Middlesex have signed Australia all-rounder Ashton Agar for the T20 Blast.

Agar, 24, will join the county at the end of June and will be available for the entire competition.

The left-arm spinner and middle-order batsman has played for Australia in all three formats of the game, as well as T20 for Perth Scorchers.

"It's a great opportunity to play with an exciting group of players coached by Dan Vettori, a person I always looked up to as a young spinner," he said.

Agar shot to prominence with a world-record 98 batting at number 11 on his Test debut for Australia against England in July 2013.

He has since developed into a valuable white-ball player, winning seven T20 caps for Australia and helping the Scorchers win three of the last five Big Bash titles.

"Ashton is developing into a high-quality cricketer. He has shown that he can bat at the top of the order and continues to be an effective bowler," said Middlesex director of cricket Angus Fraser.

"I am confident he will fit in to our squad well and produce match winning performances."

Middlesex, who have not won the domestic T20 competition since 2008, begin their Blast campaign against Surrey on 5 July at Lord's.