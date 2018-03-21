BBC Sport - World Cup Qualifier: Did this controversial wicket cost Scotland a World Cup place?

Did this controversial wicket cost Scotland a World Cup place?

  • From the section Cricket

Scotland's Richie Berrington is given out lbw to a ball that replays appear to show was heading down the leg side during their World Cup Qualifier game with West Indies.

It proved costly as Scotland's hopes of a fourth World Cup appearance were ended by the weather.

MATCH REPORT: Rain denies Scotland as Windies qualify

WATCH MORE: Ouch! Lewis takes direct hit from team-mate

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories