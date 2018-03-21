World Cup near-miss: Berrington lbw 'does not sit well' with Scotland

Media playback is not supported on this device Did this controversial wicket cost Scotland a World Cup place?

World Cup Qualifier Super Sixes, Harare Sports Club: West Indies 198 (48.4 overs): Lewis 66, Samuels 51; Sharif 3-27, Wheal 3-34 Scotland 125-5 (35.2 overs): Berrington 33, Munsey 32no; Roach 2-20, Nurse 2-35 West Indies win by five runs (DLS method) Scorecard

Captain Kyle Coetzer was left to bemoan a controversial lbw decision as Scotland narrowly missed out on the World Cup after losing to West Indies.

The Scots lost by five runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method after heavy rain halted their pursuit of 199 on 125-5 in the 36th over.

At 105-4, Richie Berrington was given out for 33 to a delivery that appeared to be heading down the leg side.

"The lbw decision is not sitting very well with us," said Coetzer.

"It would have been nice to have a wicket in hand from that decision, but that's the nature of the game and it has cost us, it's cost us a lot of money as well."

With no Umpire Decision Review System (DRS) for the tournament in Zimbabwe, Berrington's dismissal could not be challenged.

Berrington was Scotland's top scorer, with George Munsey (32) and Michael Leask (14) the not out batsmen as they fell agonisingly short of the victory required to take one of the two qualification spots available.

The World Cup, to be staged in England and Wales next year, has been cut from 14 teams to 10 teams, closing the door on associate nations, with Zimbabwe needing to beat United Arab Emirates on Thursday to join West Indies in qualifying.

"I'm gutted for our guys and every friend, fan or associate nation that was behind us," added Coetzer, who was the first Scottish batsman to fall as the chase wobbled on 12-2 and then 25-3.

"There is a clear reason why everyone was behind us: because they wanted a point to be proved. We were within five runs.

"I'm absolutely gutted for our guys, but I'm so proud of every single one of them.

"We have guys in the top wicket-takers and top run-scorers which just shows we are mixing with 'full member nations', as they're called.

"Credit to Jason [Windies skipper Jason Holder] and his boys, they won the game fair and square in the end, but a competition like this ...DRS?

"You're playing with people's livelihoods and there's a lot of money at stake and it proved costly today."

Scotland came through the four-match group phase unbeaten, opening with a win over Afghanistan and closing with a dramatic tie with Zimbabwe.

The Super Sixes stage began with victory against United Arab Emirates but then followed a damaging loss to Ireland and heartbreak in a must-win encounter with West Indies.

"We are feeling pretty rough right now," said Coetzer. "There's a lot of emotion going round.

"In a competition like this it comes down to a big game like that.

"Our guys have been absolutely outstanding. There's been a lot of pressure on them. There was extreme pressure today, with pretty much the whole world, bar the West Indies, wanting us to turn them over.

"That was for what we feel was for the good of the game. We wanted to make a scene and get to the World Cup.

"We look back and it's five runs. Five runs and something pretty important could have happened there.

"It wasn't to be and it's hard to comprehend that there's only going to be a 10-team World Cup."

