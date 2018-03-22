New Zealand v England: Batsmen well short of Test standard, says Jonathan Agnew

Captain Joe Root was one of five England batsman out for a duck

The England batsmen will be honest. They will know they have fallen well short of Test quality batsmanship on day one against New Zealand.

I don't think anyone who watched the play would claim England were bowled out for 58 because of tricky conditions. That was not the case and New Zealand's reply put the performance into context.

This is a two-match Test series and the last thing you want to do is be out of the series on the first day, but that is where England are unless they can produce something spectacular. They are going to need a miracle.

England coach Trevor Bayliss was honest after the day's play and said they weren't good enough and that the pitch had played well all day. I would agree with those sentiments.

Trent Boult took six wickets by bowling at a slippery pace and a good full length. I have huge admiration for him, he is a terrific bowler.

England's batsman were wary and hung back on the crease without getting their foot to the ball and that plays into the bowlers' hands.

England's lowest Test totals 45 v Australia, Sydney, 1887 46 v West Indies, Port of Spain, 1994 51 v West Indies, Kingston, 2009 52 v Australia, The Oval, 1948 53 v Australia, Lord's, 1888 58 v New Zealand, Auckland, 2018

'Time has come to be seriously concerned about Test cricket'

Once again we find ourselves talking about the quality of the practice, preparation and build-up.

England had two weeks on the other side of world with two knockabout matches with no competitive element, and that is not adequate in the interests of Test cricket.

I am not just talking about England. There was an example with India in South Africa where they chose net practice over a warm-up game because the standard of the opposition was not adequate. It is in nobody's interest to produce opposition like that for touring teams.

Cricket's administrators are responsible for protecting the game and they seem keen to protect the 50 and 20 over formats - but the majority of people who love cricket want the same devotion to Test cricket.

The administrators have to be extremely careful. If Test cricket gets squeezed, more and more the standard won't be what it should be.

That was pretty close to the case today - that wasn't a Test quality day by England.

It was below the standard expected and the time has come to be seriously concerned about the future of Test cricket unless attitudes change.

Broad's 400 wickets a fantastic achievement

Broad is only the second England bowler to take 400 Test wickets

Stuart Broad's 400th Test wicket did not come the way he would have wanted - Tom Latham chipped the ball to mid-wicket - but he will take it nonetheless.

It is a fantastic achievement. Remember, he didn't start bowling until the age of 15.

He is a terrific bowler and has still been working on getting his action right, but he bowled really well today. I thought he was the pick of England's bowlers.

I am really pleased for him that he got his 400th wicket but tonight he won't be celebrating too much after the way England played.

Jonathan Agnew was speaking to BBC Sport's Matthew Henry.