England's women to hone World T20 plans in series with India and Australia

England will use the tri-series with India and Australia to hone their plans for the World T20 in November, according to captain Heather Knight.

England have three uncapped players in their squad and play their first game against Australia in Mumbai on Friday.

"Success or failure might not necessarily be seen on the field," Knight told BBC Sport.

"We want to win and we will be judged on that, but success might also be finding out about players."

Opening batter Bryony Smith made a half-century in a warm-up win against India A, and 18-year-old left-arm pace bowler Katie George followed up with a hat-trick in a second victory against the same opponents.

The pair, alongside all-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards, are pushing for debuts against Australia, who successfully chased India's 152-5 with 11 balls to spare to win by six wickets on Thursday.

England will definitely be without pace bowler Anya Shrubsole, who has a shoulder injury.

"It's about seeing if there are some youngsters that can fill some areas where we haven't been so strong in T20 recently," added 27-year-old Knight, who captained England to their 2017 World Cup win.

"They have been training with us throughout the winter and they are here because they have impressed. They have started brilliantly in the warm-up games and they are pushing for selection."

Although England have lost only four of their past 18 T20 matches, they have suffered regular disappointments at World T20 tournaments.

Champions in 2009, they were beaten in the semi-finals two years ago and lost in the final of the two previous competitions.

They have travelled to India without six of the squad that won the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2017.

Pace bowler Katherine Brunt has a back injury, while wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor, who returned to the game last summer after a year out with an anxiety-related issue, has been rested.

"India is quite a tough place tough and I guess pushes a lot of Sarah's buttons," said Knight. "The main thing is to get her right and in a position where she can tour places like this in the future. I think that will come eventually but at the moment this is a good time for her to rest."

Opener Lauren Winfield and off-spinner Laura Marsh, who both played in the World Cup final, have been left out.

"We identified this tour to try some fresh faces and so some very good cricketers have been left at home. They were tough decisions to make," said Knight.

"The door isn't closed on those players. There will be chances for them and other players to prove their worth."