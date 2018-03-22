World Cup Qualifier: Ireland win in Super Sixes finale would secure World Cup place

Ireland will hope openers Paul Stirling and William Porterfield can lay the foundation for a big score against Afghanistan

Ireland will qualify for the 2019 World Cup if they beat Afghanistan on Friday following a surprise defeat for hosts Zimbabwe by UAE in Harare.

Victory would have seen Zimbabwe join West Indies in securing a top-two spot in the Super Sixes and qualifying for the tournament in England and Wales.

However, they fell three runs short of a 230 target in 40 overs.

The winners of Friday's final Super Sixes game will finish second and go through to the World Cup.

Ireland will also make the top two if the game is abandoned with no result, but a tie could result in Zimbabwe taking second place.

Ireland needed results to go their way after losing to Zimbabwe in their opening Super Sixes match last Friday.

A 25-run win over Scotland two days later kept their slim hopes alive but Zimbabwe were strongly fancied to overcome the UAE and end their challenge.

UAE were bottom of the standings with no points from four matches but Rameez Shahzad's knock of 59 helped them to a first win.

Now the Irish, who are locked on four points with Afghanistan, can clinch a fourth straight World Cup appearance with a victory.