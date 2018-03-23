New Zealand v England: Captain Kane Williamson breaks century record on rain-hit day

Only one wicket fell and just 54 runs were scored in the day

First Test, Eden Park, Auckland (day two of five) England 58: Overton 33*; Boult 6-32, Southee 4-25 New Zealand 229-4: Williamson 102; Anderson 3-53 New Zealand lead by 171 runs Scorecard

Captain Kane Williamson completed a New Zealand record 18th Test century as rain disrupted much of day two of the first Test against England in Auckland.

Only 23.1 overs were bowled with Williamson, who resumed on 91, completing his ton before being trapped lbw by James Anderson for 102.

That was the only wicket to fall as the hosts increased their lead to 171 after England were all out for 58 on day one.

Play was eventually abandoned in the final session with the score 229-4.

Williamson's innings saw him move past the New Zealand centuries record jointly held by Martin Crowe and Ross Taylor.

With his side resuming the day-night Test on 175-3, Williamson reached his century before a 50-minute rain delay brought an early end to the first session but he fell in Anderson's second over with the new ball after the interval.

The rain returned soon after with Henry Nicholls and BJ Watling at the crease, unbeaten on 49 and 17 respectively.

Williamson's moment of history

Williamson is fourth in the world batting rankings behind Steve Smith, Virat Kohli and Joe Root

Williamson did much of the hard work on day one but as England again struggled to create opportunities early on day two, the 27-year-old continued without concern to three figures.

He is fourth in the Test batting world rankings and has made an imposing start to the series so it was a surprise when the right-hander was dismissed, although he received a good ball from Anderson which seamed back off the pitch and was going on to hit the top of middle stump.

The New Zealand century record may change hands several times between Williamson and 34-year-old team-mate Taylor in the coming years.

Williamson was the first to match Crowe's mark, set in 1994, when he scored a century against South Africa in March 2017, with Taylor notching his 17th against Pakistan last December.

More to follow.