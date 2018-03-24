New Zealand v England: Only 17 balls bowled on rain-hit day three

Spectators at Eden Park were left frustrated after only 2.5 overs of play were possible on day three of the first Test

First Test, Eden Park, Auckland (day three of five) England 58: Overton 33*; Boult 6-32, Southee 4-25 New Zealand 233-4: Williamson 102, Nicholls 52*; Anderson 3-53 New Zealand lead by 175 runs Scorecard

Only 17 balls were bowled and four runs scored as day three of the first Test between England and New Zealand in Auckland was hit by the weather.

Play started on time at 00:30 GMT but after 2.5 overs rain began to fall at Eden Park, and at 05:40 GMT the umpires decided to abandon play for the day.

In the overs that were possible, New Zealand's Henry Nicholls reached his half-century off 149 balls.

Chris Woakes missed a chance to run out BJ Watling off the day's last ball.

Black Caps wicketkeeper Watling, who is unbeaten on 18, called Nicholls through for a risky single but Woakes' throw to the striker's end was well wide.

The second day of the day-night match had also been severely impacted by rain with only 23.1 overs bowled.

The Kiwis will begin day four on 233-4, now 175 runs ahead after bowling England out for 58 on day one, with better weather forecast for the remainder of the first match in the two-Test series.