Ball-tampering: Cricket Australia launches investigation, Steve Smith remains captain

Cricket Australia chief executive officer James Sutherland says he is "shocked and extremely disappointed" and has begun an investigation into the ball-tampering scandal involving the Australian cricket team.

Cameron Bancroft admitted he tampered with the ball on Saturday against South Africa and captain Steve Smith said he knew of the plan in advance.

Two senior CA officials will travel to South Africa to "gather relevant information", but Smith will remain as captain for now.

"Steve Smith is currently captain, we are working through a process. Once we have a clearer picture of the facts we will be able to make further comment," Sutherland said on the skipper's position.

More to follow.