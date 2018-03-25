BBC Sport - Australia ball-tampering: Faf du Plessis says Steve Smith must be going through tough time
Ball tampering worse than ball shining - Du Plessis
- From the section Cricket
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis says Australia committed a more serious offence in the third Test than he did two years ago when he was caught sucking on mints before using his saliva to shine the ball.
READ MORE: Ball-tampering row - Australia captain Steve Smith banned for one Test and fined
WATCH MORE: Bancroft and Smith admit ball-tampering plan