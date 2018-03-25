Scottish cricket must guard against 'lost generation' of players - Smith

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Scotland miss out on 2019 World Cup

Scottish Cricket must act to avoid "a lost generation" of players after failing to qualify for the 2019 World Cup, its former chief executive warns.

The Scots will miss out on a £700,000 bonus in funding after last week losing to the West Indies in Zimbabwe.

Roddy Smith said qualification "could have been a sea-changer".

"It [Scottish Cricket] will get less money from the ICC now than it would've done. It's a real shame," he told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

Afghanistan, who Scotland beat in the group stage of the Qualifier event, joined West Indies, the two-time champions, in reaching next year's tournament in England and Wales.

Scotland have only a one-day international with England on 10 June and two Twenty20 matches against Pakistan - on 12 and 13 June - on their calendar this summer.

"Looking at the team during the week [against the West Indies] of 15 guys in the squad, 12 of them are direct products of the Scottish system," said Smith. "Guys who have grown up in Scotland and learned their cricket in Scotland, have developed as Scotland cricketers.

Real challenge

"It's been a 15 to 20-year programme and I think that, unfortunately now, we need to get back into the cycle over the next four years to do as well as we can in qualification events and in the World Twenty20 and ensure that this generation isn't lost."

Smith, who left Cricket Scotland at the end of 2014 after 10 years at the helm, says the national side has the "nucleus" of a good team, with younger players benefiting from the experience of captain Kyle Coetzer, Calum McLeod and Richie Berrington.

"Probably the biggest single negative factor about events in the last week or so is that these guys will probably miss out on some cricket in the next four or five years," he added.

"That will be a real challenge. There's an ODI against England and a couple of games against Pakistan - which will be great showpiece occasions. But [Scotland coach] Grant Bradburn wrote very well this week about the need to get 40, 50, 60 days of international cricket into these guys. That will be a challenge now.

"I'm sure [chief executive] Malcolm [Cannon] and the board at Cricket Scotland will be working hard to do that. But it won't be easy because the international cricket calendar is more crowded now than it's ever been."