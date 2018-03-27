BBC Sport - Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull: Cricket Australia must take 'decisive' action on cheating
Cricket Australia must take 'decisive' action on cheating - prime minister
- From the section Cricket
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says Cricket Australia have to act 'decisively and emphatically' over 'disgraceful cheating'.
Cameron Bancroft admits he tampered with the ball during this week's Test defeat in South Africa and captain Steve Smith says he knew of the plan in advance.
READ MORE: Vaughan suspects Ashes ball-tampering