BBC Sport - Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull: Cricket Australia must take 'decisive' action on cheating

Cricket Australia must take 'decisive' action on cheating - prime minister

  • From the section Cricket

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says Cricket Australia have to act 'decisively and emphatically' over 'disgraceful cheating'.

Cameron Bancroft admits he tampered with the ball during this week's Test defeat in South Africa and captain Steve Smith says he knew of the plan in advance.

READ MORE: Vaughan suspects Ashes ball-tampering

Top videos

Video

Cricket Australia must take 'decisive' action on cheating - prime minister

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Lehmann denies Ashes ball-tampering

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Meet Wales' Commonwealth Games cliff diver

  • From the section Diving
Video

The best World Cup goal you may not have seen

Video

Watch again: James Sutherland's news conference

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Parker is in for a fight - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

How can Yorkshire have an international football team?

Top Stories