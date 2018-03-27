James Bracey: Gloucestershire wicketkeeper signs until 2019

James Bracey has scored 463 first-class runs in 10 innings

Gloucestershire wicketkeeper James Bracey has signed a new contract until the end of the 2019 season.

The 20-year-old has played seven first-class matches since making his debut in 2016 and averages 51.44 with the bat.

Bristol-born Bracey scored a career-best 156 against Glamorgan at Cardiff in the penultimate County Championship fixture last season.

"It's something I've always worked very hard for and I'm grateful for all the opportunities," Bracey said.

"I thoroughly look forward to the new challenges that will come with being a full-time professional."

Bracey will join up with Gloucestershire once he completes his university studies in the summer.