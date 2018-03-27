Derbyshire batsman Charlie Macdonell leaves county by mutual consent

Charlie Macdonell had a top score of 91 in six first-class matches for Derbyshire

Derbyshire batsman Charlie Macdonell has left the club by mutual consent to pursue other career opportunities.

The 23-year-old requested to be released from his contract, which was due to expire at the end of the 2018 season.

Macdonell played six first-class games, scoring 325 runs at an average of 46.

"Charlie is a good young player who showed us his potential at this level when given the opportunity," said club captain Billy Godleman.

"He has spent the winter continuing his studies at Durham University, while also training with Durham MCCU ahead of the new season.

"Charlie has taken the decision to pursue other career opportunities and we wish him all the very best for the future."