Zimbabwe official given 20-year ban for match-fixing attempt

The ICC thanked Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer for immediately reporting the approach by Rajan Nayer

A former Zimbabwe Cricket official has been banned from all cricket activity for 20 years after accepting a charge of attempted match-fixing.

Rajan Nayer offered Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer $30,000 (£21,272) to fix the result of the two-Test series against West Indies in October.

Cremer immediately reported the approach by the former ZC director.

"I was appalled to be approached by someone so closely connected to the game," said Cremer.

"It is important that corrupters receive strong sanctions as it sends out a message to others who might consider getting involved."

Nayer, then the treasurer and marketing director of the Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association, agreed to ask Cremer about fixing the series, which West Indies won, at the request of an Indian man he had previously met to discuss potential sponsorship of a proposed Zimbabwe T20 league.

Cremer told Nayer over the phone he was not interested and informed coach Heath Streak and ZC's anti-corruption manager Robson Manjoro, who told the International Cricket Council (ICC) anti-corruption unit.

Nayer subsequently accepted the ICC's charge of "directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging" Cremer to fix an international match, with his ban backdated to 16 January, the start of his provisional suspension.