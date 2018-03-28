Australian ball-tampering: Steve Smith and David Warner banned for 12 months

Captain Steve Smith and vice-skipper David Warner have been banned for a year by Cricket Australia over their recent ball-tampering in South Africa.

Cameron Bancroft, who carried out the cheating, was given a nine-month ban.

The three had already been sent home from Australia's tour - before a fourth Test begins on Friday - amid widespread condemnation stretching beyond sport.

Australia's prime minister Malcolm Turnbull had said the affair "bitterly disappointed the whole nation".

Smith, 28, and Bancroft, 25, have also been suspended from captaining Australia for least the next two years.

Warner, 31, will not be considered for "any team leadership positions in the future", Cricket Australia said.

The body also said it was sandpaper that was used by Bancroft to damage the ball during their third Test with South Africa.

It found Smith and Bancroft had made "misleading public comments" when on Saturday they instead claimed it had been yellow tape.

Cricket Australia had already concluded that coach Darren Lehmann was not involved in the controversy and he will remain in his post.

The body's chief executive James Sutherland said he was "satisfied that the sanctions... properly reflect a balance between the need to protect the integrity and reputation of the game and the need to maintain the possibility of redemption for the individuals involved".

He added: "As indicated, Cricket Australia will provide more details of an independent review into the conduct and culture of our Australian men's team in due course."

Smith and Warner have also been banned from this season's Indian Premier League.

Earlier on Wednesday, Warner stepped down as captain of Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad. Smith stood down as captain of Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said: "The players that they [Cricket Australia] have banned, we are also barring those two players from this season.

"The franchises will get replacements for the players."

