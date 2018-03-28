Liam Dawson: Hampshire all-rounder relives 'special' Pakistan Super League atmosphere

Liam Dawson made nine appearances for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League

Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson says the Pakistan Super League was the best atmosphere he has experienced.

Dawson, 28, helped Peshawar Zalmi to the final of the T20 competition where they were beaten by Islamabad United in Karachi on Saturday.

"To play three games out there in what was the first cricket for a while in the country was a great experience," Dawson told BBC Radio Solent.

The earlier stages were played in UAE before the finals moved to Pakistan.

England international Dawson put in a series of vital performances for Zalmi, including 62 off 35 balls in the quarter-final against Quetta Gladiators.

He later held his nerve in the same game, bowling the final over in a narrow one-run victory.

But, Dawson's 33 off 30 balls in the final alongside 36 off 26 balls from Sussex and England's Chris Jordan, could not prevent a three-wicket defeat by Islamabad.

"They were the best games I've played in, in terms of atmosphere," Dawson said. "There was three to four hours of non-stop cheering from the crowds.

"It was a really intense competition and the standard of cricket was exceptional."

Dawson is back in pre-season training with Hampshire ahead of their opening County Championship fixture against Worcestershire on 13 April.

"We've just got to worry about our own producing our performances," he said when asked about their title prospects.

"Let's just see where we are after the first few games and go from there."