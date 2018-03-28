Richard Thompson: Surrey chairman steps down from ECB board

Richard Thompson is the second person in three weeks to step down as a non-executive director of the ECB

Surrey chairman Richard Thompson has stepped down from his role as a non-executive director of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

In a statement, Thompson said he was "uncomfortable with recent decisions taken without full consultation".

His departure comes three weeks after former Somerset chairman Andy Nash left a similar position with the ECB.

Nash was unhappy with plans to financially compensate counties in years they do not stage a Test match.

The issue was among the topics discussed at an ECB meeting on Monday, when all 18 counties were represented.

ECB chairman Colin Graves reported a "healthy and open debate" at the meeting.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Glamorgan received £2.5m in exchange for not applying to host Tests between 2020 and 2024.

Thompson said: "I'm saddened to have to stand down while still being a board member.

"I have been uncomfortable with recent decisions taken without full consultation and as such did not feel able to remain on the board.

"I remain totally committed to the game I love and importantly continuing to do all I can to help Surrey success grow on and off the field."

An ECB statement confirming Thompson's exit said: "The decision comes as ECB prepares for a new board structure from its annual general meeting in May 2018.

"In December 2017, ECB announced plans to reform its board following an independent review, with a reduction from 13 to 12 members, including four independent directors and five non-executive cricket directors.

"Directors who held other cricket roles within the domestic game - Peter Wright, Martin Darlow, Andy Nash and Richard Thompson - had three months grace in which to decide whether to remain on the board or in their other cricket role."

Graves added: "For a fully independent board structure, a number of directors with positions in cricket had to decide whether they continue to serve on the board or in those roles.

"Each of these has now made their decision and we can look to recruit new directors for that new-look board.

"The board thank Richard for the role he's played in helping to shape long-term plans for the game over the last five years and look forward to working with him as chairman of Surrey."