Champion County match: MCC's Richard Gleeson takes hat-trick as Essex struggle

Richard Gleeson (right) of MCC celebrates the dismissal of Callum Taylor

Champion County game, Bridgetown (day one): Essex 187 (68 overs): Browne 48; Gleeson 5-50 MCC 73-2 (28 overs): Northeast 35*; Porter 1-12 MCC trail by 114 runs with 8 wickets remaining Scorecard

Northamptonshire bowler Richard Gleeson took a hat-trick as the MCC bowled out Essex for 187 on the opening day of the Champion County game in Barbados.

The seamer took five wickets in all, dismissing Callum Taylor, Matt Coles and Aaron Beard in consecutive balls.

Essex made a reasonable start, with contributions from Nick Browne (48) and Tom Westley (32), but collapsed from 130-3 as their middle order struggled.

The MCC reached 73-2 in reply at close, Sam Northeast on 35 not out.

Northeast will start day two at the crease with Sam Hain as county champions Essex dismissed openers Daniel Bell-Drummond (3) and Brett D'Oliveira (30).

Middlesex beat the MCC by one wicket in last year's Champion County game in Abu Dhabi.