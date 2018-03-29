New Zealand v England: Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes dropped from squad

Moeen Ali has played England's last 43 Test matches dating back to April 2015

Second Test: New Zealand v England Venue: Christchurch Dates: 30 March -3 April

Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes have been dropped by England for the second and final Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday.

It follows the innings-and-49-run defeat in the first Test, where both players failed to take a wicket.

Moeen, who scored 0 and 28 in the match, has played England's last 43 Test matches dating back to April 2015.

Batsman James Vince, uncapped spinner Jack Leach and fast bowler Mark Wood have all come into the 12-man squad.

All-rounder Ben Stokes is unlikely to bowl in the match because of a back injury, and did not bowl at nets on Thursday.