Champion County match: Sam Hain & Dom Bess hit tons as MCC dominate Essex

Dom Bess was on the England Lions tour of the West Indies earlier this year

Champion County game, Bridgetown (day two): Essex 187 & 26-1: Westley 19*; Gleeson 1-13 MCC 408-8 dec: Hain 140*, Bess 107; Lawrence 2-63 Essex trail by 195 runs with 9 wickets remaining Scorecard

Sam Hain and Dom Bess struck centuries as MCC continued to dominate Essex on day two of the Champion County game.

Somerset's Bess, batting at nine, made 107 from only 106 balls for his maiden first-class ton, contributing to a 171-run eighth-wicket stand with Hain.

MCC declared on 408-8, with Hain unbeaten on 140, giving them a lead of 221 and a chance to bowl under lights.

Essex opener Nick Browne fell nine balls into their second innings and they closed on 26-1, 195 runs behind.

Tom Westley (19 not out) ensured the county champions avoided any further damage and will be key to their distant hopes of avoiding defeat in the day-night match in Barbados.

Northamptonshire's Richard Gleeson, who took a hat-trick on his way to a five-wicket haul for MCC in the first innings, had Browne caught to continue his impressive form.