Australian ball-tampering: Fourth Test against South Africa begins

Australia's new captain Tim Paine says his players will "look after each other", as the final Test against South Africa got under way - the first match since the ball-tampering scandal.

Ex-skipper Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have been banned, while coach Darren Lehmann is in charge of his last Test after resigning.

Fans at the Wanderers Stadium held signs referencing Bancroft's use of sandpaper to change the ball.

South Africa reached 88-1 at lunch.

The home side won the toss, with Nathan Lyon taking the only wicket in the morning session and Aiden Markram reaching an unbeaten 53.

"It's been a difficult week," Paine told Sky Sports.

"It's going to be a challenging week for the guys but we spoke about looking after each other and keeping each other up for the contest."

"This series has been so draining," added Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis. "There is so much stuff going on that I cannot imagine what it feels like in their dressing room."

Australia named a new-look team for the match, with Peter Handscomb replacing Smith, and Matthew Renshaw and Joe Burns coming in for Warner and Bancroft.

Chadd Sayers also made his Test debut in place of Mitchell Starc, who suffered a stress fracture in his leg and will also miss the Indian Premier League.

South Africa, who lead the series 2-1, are unchanged as they seek to clinch a first-ever home series victory over Australia since 1970.