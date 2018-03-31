New Zealand v England: Stuart Broad takes 4-38 as hosts recover from poor start

Stuart Broad took 4-38, including the crucial wicket of Colin de Grandhomme late on after New Zealand fought back

Second Test, Christchurch (Hagley Oval), day two: England 307: Bairstow 101, Wood 52, Southee 6-62, Boult 4-87 New Zealand 192-6: Watling 77 not out, De Grandhomme 72, Broad 4-38 New Zealand trail by 115 runs, with four wickets remaining Scorecard

New Zealand recovered from a dreadful start to frustrate England before the tourists struck late on day two of the second Test in Christchurch.

Jonny Bairstow converted his overnight 97 not out into his fifth Test century before England were bowled out for 307.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad reduced the hosts to 36-5 in reply.

BJ Watling (77 not out) and Colin de Grandhomme (72) fought back in a superb stand of 142 before the impressive Broad returned to remove De Grandhomme.

Bad light stopped play with New Zealand, who lead the two-match series 1-0, closing on 192-6, trailing by 115 runs.

Day three will start at 23:30 BST on Saturday.

Hunting in pairs

Anderson and Broad became the first pair to open the bowling 150 times together in Tests, extending their own record - Pakistan greats Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis are next on 89.

England's top two leading wicket-takers combined brilliantly to mark that shared milestone, bowling a fuller length and finding enough movement to rip through the New Zealand top order.

Broad bowled with particular menace, striking in his first over as Tom Latham fell for a three-ball duck, drawn into a loose drive and edging behind to Bairstow.

He then dismissed Ross Taylor for the 10th time in Tests, the Kiwi slashing at one that moved late to find Alastair Cook at first slip, before Broad produced a terrific inswinger to the left-handed Henry Nicholls, who departed lbw for a duck after England successfully reviewed.

At the other end, Anderson tormented Jeet Raval, regularly beating the bat before duly forcing the opener to nick off, with the hosts scraping through to 32-4 at lunch.

Anderson dismissed Kane Williamson for 22 shortly after the restart, the in-form captain chasing one down leg and getting a fine edge through to Bairstow.

England lost their way with a series of aimless plans against Watling and De Grandhomme, but Broad wisely returned to pitching up, getting the old ball to nip away and catch the outside edge of De Grandhomme's bat as it zipped through to Bairstow.

It took Broad to 406 Test wickets, passing Curtly Ambrose into 14th in the all-time list, in a match that looks set to be defined by the supreme opening bowlers on each side.

Just as when the tourists were bowled out for 58 at Auckland, Tim Southee (6-62) and Trent Boult (4-87) ended with all 10 England wickets, ensuring they, Broad and Anderson have taken all 16 wickets to fall in the match so far.

More to follow.