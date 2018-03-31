Australia ball-tampering: David Warner 'resigned' to not playing for country again

David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were all banned for their role in tampering with the ball

Batsman David Warner says he is "resigned to the fact" he may never play for Australia again after his part in the ball-tampering scandal.

Warner and Steve Smith were given year-long bans by Cricket Australia after the incident against South Africa.

The 31-year-old apologised on Saturday, saying he took "full responsibility for my part in what happened."

He added: "I have only ever wanted to bring glory to my country through playing cricket."

Smith and Cameron Bancroft, who received a nine-month ban for his role in the plan to tamper with the ball, also apologised for their part in what happened, while coach Darren Lehmann will step down after the fourth Test against South Africa, which began on Friday.

Reading from a statement, an emotional Warner said: "To all Australians, cricket fans or not, I apologise for my actions and I am sorry for the impact those actions have had on our country's reputation.

"It is heartbreaking to know I will not be taking the field with teammates I love and respect and that I have let down.

"It is something I will regret for as long as I live."

