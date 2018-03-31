England suffer T20 defeat by Australia in Mumbai final

Lanning's 88 came off 45 balls and included 16 fours and a six

Twenty20 tri-series, Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium) Australia 209-4 (20 overs): Lanning 88no, Villani 51 England 152-9 (20 overs): Sciver 50; Schutt 3-14 Australia won by 57 runs Scorecard

England were well beaten in the final of the women's tri-series by Australia, who piled on the highest total in women's Twenty20 internationals.

Australia's 209-4 in Mumbai - propelled by captain Meg Lanning's 88 not out from 45 balls - beat the previous best of 205-1 made by South Africa.

England lost Bryony Smith and Tammy Beaumont in the first seven balls of their reply and never fully recovered.

Though Nat Sciver made 50 England could only muster 152-9 to lose by 57 runs.

Inexperienced England stumble after good start

It is a third successive defeat for England, who began the tournament by beating Australia, then chasing 199 - a record pursuit in women's T20s - against hosts India.

However, they were bowled out for 96 and 107 in losing their final two group games to Australia and India respectively, and were thoroughly outplayed in the final.

There are mitigating circumstances. World Cup winners Katherine Brunt and Sarah Taylor were not part of the squad, pace bowler Anya Shrubsole missed the entire tournament with a shoulder injury and captain Heather Knight was ruled out of the final with a hamstring problem.

All four would make England much stronger for the World T20 to be played in the Caribbean in November, while Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards and Katie George all gained a first taste of international cricket.

Classy Lanning leads Australia to victory

At the Brabourne Stadium, and with Danielle Hazell in charge in place of Knight, England's bowling and fielding wilted as Australia's innings progressed.

When Jenny Gunn removed Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner in the space of three balls, Australia were 66-3 in the eighth over and their good start seemed to have been checked.

But the classy Lanning punished the plentiful loose deliveries served up by England, taking advantage of being dropped on 48 by Smith at mid-on off the bowling of Sophie Ecclestone.

She shared a fourth-wicket stand of 139 with Elyse Villani, who was run out in the final over of the innings for 51.

England's chase got off to an awful start - Smith slipped when sent back by Danni Wyatt to be run out without facing a ball and Beaumont edged Ellyse Perry behind from the first delivery she faced.

Wyatt made a 52-ball century in the defeat of India, but when she hit Delissa Kimmince to cover to depart for 34, England's biggest hope went with her.

Sciver and Amy Jones at least shared 51 for the fourth wicket, but England were suffocated by Australia's accuracy and variations with the ball, as well as their superiority in the field.

England move on to Nagpur for three one-day internationals against India, for which Knight and Shrubsole are expected to be fit.