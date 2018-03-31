Alex Hales replaces David Warner at IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hales had a clause in his Notts contract to say he could be signed up by an IPL side as a replacement

England batsman Alex Hales has been signed by Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad as Australian David Warner's replacement.

Warner resigned as captain of the IPL side before being banned for 12 months by Cricket Australia for his part in a ball-tampering scandal.

Hales, 29, had gone unsold when the IPL auction took place in January.

"I'm excited to be given this chance to play in arguably the biggest domestic tournament in the world," he said.

Last month, Hales signed a new contract with Nottinghamshire to play only limited-overs matches until the end of the 2019 season.

The deal had a clause that he could join an IPL side if he was signed up in the auction or as a replacement.

The IPL starts on 7 April before the group stage concludes on 20 May, while the knockout stage runs until 27 May.

He is set to miss two One-Day Cup matches against Lancashire and Northamptonshire if the Sunrisers fail to reach the knockout stages of the tournament.

Hales was part of the Notts side that dominated domestic limited-over cricket in 2017, winning the T20 Blast and the One-Day Cup.

The latter triumph was inspired by his brilliant innings of 187, the highest individual one-day score at Lord's.