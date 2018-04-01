New Zealand v England: James Vince & Mark Stoneman help visitors take control

Mark Stoneman has made five Test half-centuries since making his debut in August 2017

Second Test, Christchurch (Hagley Oval), day three: England 307 & 202-3 Vince 76, Stoneman 60, Boult 2-38 New Zealand 278: Watling 85, Broad 6-54, Anderson 4-76 England lead by 231 runs Scorecard

James Vince and Mark Stoneman's 123-run partnership helped England take control on the third day of the second Test against New Zealand.

The hosts were bowled out for 278 in the morning session to give England a slim first-innings lead of 29.

Alastair Cook fell cheaply for 14 but Stoneman (60) and Vince (76) kept the New Zealand bowling attack at bay.

Both players fell in the evening session before bad light ended play with England on 202-3, a lead of 231.

England have had a long and tough winter schedule but they enjoyed a good day in Christchurch with both bat and ball.

Stuart Broad produced his best Test bowling performance for some time as he finished with 6-54, while James Anderson continued his strong winter with 4-76.

Stoneman and Vince performed well but both players will be frustrated to not make three figures and secure their places at the top of the order.

Joe Root (30 not out) and Dawid Malan (19 not out) will look to build on England's lead when play resumes at 23:30 BST on Sunday.

Near and yet far for Vince & Stoneman

James Vince's highest Test score is 83 against Australia in Brisbane in November 2017

This was an important innings for England's top order, who have been criticised over the winter for their inconsistency and inability to get England off to strong starts.

Opener Cook made a double century in Melbourne during the Ashes but has not passed 50 in any other innings, while neither Stoneman or Vince have made a big score that could secure their place.

Cook started positively here, pulling Tim Southee for four, but a loose shot and a lack of foot movement cost him as Trent Boult found the edge of his bat shortly after lunch.

He finishes the tour with a total of 23 runs in four innings - the leanest series of his career.

Vince has been criticised for innings that are more style than substance, while before Sunday, Stoneman had reached fifty four times but failed to push on.

The two offered up chances. Stoneman was dropped twice on 48 and 57 and reprieved on review after being given out caught behind, while Vince was lucky to not be caught twice off leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.

Vince's cover drives proved as aesthetically pleasing as ever, while Stoneman was strong square of the wicket as he registered his Test best score.

However, they fell in similar - and frustrating - fashion.

Stoneman got a thick edge on a wide Southee delivery that wicketkeeper BJ Watling, leaping high to his left, held on to, before Vince flashed hard and nicked Boult to first slip.

Vince ends the winter with 336 runs and an average of 30.54 from 11 innings, while Stoneman has scored 393 runs in 13 innings at 30.23.

More to follow.