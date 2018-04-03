New Zealand v England: Ish Sodhi guides hosts to draw and series win

England bowled 101.4 overs as they attempted to secure their first Test win of the winter

Second Test, Christchurch (Hagley Oval), day five: England 307 & 352-9 dec: Vince 76, Root 54, De Grandhomme 4-94 New Zealand 278 & 256-8: Latham 83, Sodhi 56 not out, Wood 2-45 Match drawn - NZ win series 1-0 Scorecard

New Zealand held their nerve to secure a dramatic draw against England in the second Test and claim a 1-0 series victory in Christchurch.

Stuart Broad dismissed Jeet Raval (19) and Kane Williamson for a duck with the first two deliveries of the day.

England sensed an opportunity when Colin de Grandhomme (45) holed out with 27 overs remaining.

However Ish Sodhi's unbeaten 56, along with Neil Wagner's 103-ball stay, was enough to see the Black Caps home.

It means England end the winter without a win in Test cricket - they lost the Ashes 4-0, with a draw in Melbourne - and have not won away from home for 13 matches.

Despite the odd individual performance, it has been a poor winter for England, and questions still remain over their batting line-up and back-up bowlers to Broad and James Anderson.

New Zealand came close to defeat but Sodhi remained resilient, facing 168 balls in 197 minutes to keep England at bay, while Wagner offered solid support in the final hour.

The two held on to claim the first series victory at home over England since 1983-84 - before any of the current side were born - and ensure they end their season unbeaten in Tests.

More to follow.