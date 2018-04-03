T20 tri-series: Ireland to face Scotland & Netherlands in new tournament

Andrew Balbirnie (left) scored a century for Ireland in their victory over Scotland at last month's World Cup Qualifier

Ireland will play the Netherlands and Scotland in a Twenty20 tri-series in the Netherlands in June.

The series will run from 12-20 June, before Ireland host India in two T20s in Malahide, Dublin, on 27 and 29 June.

The intention is that the tri-series countries will become an annual tournament.

"A series between these three very evenly matched teams promises to be extremely exciting," said Ireland coach Graham Ford.

"It is also an ideal opportunity for the Irish lads to sharpen their skills ahead of the two international T20s against India in late June."

Scotland coach Grant Bradburn said the series would continue his team's "busy year of cricket", which included narrowly missing out on 2019 World Cup qualification in Zimbabwe last month.

"We always have hard-fought games against both Ireland and Netherlands and we are grateful to our Dutch neighbours for hosting this exciting event in this format."

The matches will be played in Rotterdam, Deventer and Amstelveen.

Ireland will play their inaugural Test match when they host Pakistan in Malahide from 11-15 May, plus three T20s and three one-day internationals against Afghanistan from 20-31 August.

Ireland and the Netherlands also missed out on World Cup qualification, as West Indies and Zimbabwe secured the two places available.