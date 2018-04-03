Harry Podmore: Kent sign pace bowler after he leaves Middlesex

Harry Podmore produced his best first-class figures of 4-54 for Middlesex against Somerset in 2016

Pace bowler Harry Podmore has left Middlesex to join County Championship Division Two rivals Kent.

Podmore, 23, made his Middlesex debut as a teenager in a T20 match against Essex in 2014, taking 2-20.

He has taken 31 first-class wickets, but did not play for Middlesex in the Championship in 2017 and had loans spells with Glamorgan and Derbyshire.

"Harry is a talented bowler who we believe can thrive here," head coach Matt Walker told the Kent website.

Details of Podmore's contract at the Spirtfire Ground have not been disclosed.

"Harry is a cracking young man whose desire to play more regular first XI cricket is understandable and, unfortunately, it is not something we can currently promise," said Middlesex managing director Angus Fraser.

"We have had an agreement with him for a couple of years, which meant that we would not stand in his way should a mutually agreeable opportunity arise elsewhere."