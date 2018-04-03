Hilton Cartwright: Middlesex sign Australia all-rounder for start of season

Hilton Cartwright plays for Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield and for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League

Middlesex have signed Australia all-rounder Hilton Cartwright as an overseas player for the start of the 2018 domestic season.

The 26-year-old, who has played two Tests, will be available for the north London club's first five games of the County Championship campaign.

Right-hander Cartwright averages 43.60 with the bat in first-class cricket.

His deal at Lord's, which is subject to approval by Cricket Australia, could be extended further into the summer.

"Our initial policy was to go into the season without an overseas player," Middlesex managing director of cricket Angus Fraser said.

"But this situation has changed on the back of injuries to batsmen in the squad and the ECB's decision to rest Dawid Malan for our opening two games of the season.

"It was felt that we could do with bolstering our batting line-up in the early part of the season, and after conversations with [former Middlesex players] Adam Voges and Justin Langer we believe that Hilton will do just that."